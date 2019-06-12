Home / Obituaries / Patricia Todd, age 74, of East Ridge

Patricia Todd, age 74, of East Ridge

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Patricia Todd, age 74, of East Ridge passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.   Throughout her life Patricia was an avid animal lover and rescuer.  She will be remembered for her loving and giving heart and was lovingly known as “Granny Pat.”  She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Todd.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammie King & husband Ken; granddaughters, Brittany and Jessica Wilson; great grandchildren, Marissa and Zeke Kirby; loving fur companion, Chloe.

The family is honoring her requests and there will be no services held.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or UT Hospice.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

William Travis Wilder better known as Travis, age 33 of Clinton

William Travis Wilder better known as Travis, age 33 of Clinton, TN passed away on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.