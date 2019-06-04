ORPL announces June art display

(Oak Ridge Public Library) The art display at Oak Ridge Public Library for the month of June consists of a variety of works by The Arty Group. Exhibiting this year are Ouita Northcutt, Betty Waters, and Polly Keck. Each artist works in a different medium and with a distinctive style.

Landscapes, portraits of children and flowers are featured subjects of this exhibit. The works are created in acrylics, watercolors, oils, pastels, and colorful collages. Several of the paintings are three-dimensional nature studies that include shell fragments and driftwood.

One large piece, “Okinawa,” by Polly Keck is a somber study of blue and grey that contrasts urban and rural landscapes. Betty Waters demonstrates painted trays and whimsical décor items crafted from plastic dishes and paper cups.

The original Art Group began in 1968, when several members were taking art lessons at the YWCA. They decided to keep meeting and painting together. The main goal of The Arty Group is to paint, inspire, and encourage each artist.

Past projects of the group include a nine-block quilt to commemorate Oak Ridge’s 50th anniversary in 1992 and an appointment calendar featuring original paintings.

The Arty Group members meet in private homes or travel to paint on location. They have ventured to Nashville, Chattanooga, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and other local areas for artistic inspiration.

The Arty Group exhibit will be on display at Oak Ridge Public Library throughout the month of June.