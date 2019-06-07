ORPD/ORNL FCU team up for “Ask an Officer”

The Oak Ridge Police Department, in partnership with ORNL Federal Credit Union, will host its quarterly “Ask an Officer” meeting at Oak Ridge Senior Center on Wednesday, June 12, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The focus will be on elder abuse in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day happening later in the week.

Everyone is invited to attend the free session. Discussion will focus on how to identify signs of elder abuse and scams affecting senior citizens. Presenters will also explain what the Oak Ridge Police Department and its partner agencies are doing to address these problems and how the community can get involved.

The United Nations General Assembly designated June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Attendees are asked to wear purple to the meeting to show their support for this cause.

Event participants will also be able to register for door prizes. The Oak Ridge Senior Center is temporarily located inside the Recreation Building of the Oak Ridge Civic Center at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. There is no need to pre-register for the meeting.

Questions about the Ask an Officer event can be directed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504 or the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999.