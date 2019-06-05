ORNL FCU launching free summer concert series

ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) has introduced Summer Sessions, a free concert series for the community featuring bluegrass and American bands from throughout the region. The series kicks-off in June and will continue through September. All concerts will be held from 6:00—9:00 PM at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge, according to a press release.

The first show will be held on Saturday, June 15 and will feature songwriter Jim Lauderdale and his band, along with East Tennessee native Steve Gulley and his band, New Pinnacle. The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors and Oak Ridge’s own Crafter’s Brew will be on-site.

Future concerts will be held on the following Saturdays:

July 13 featuring The Travelin’ McCourys and Circus No. 9

August 17 featuring Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, along with Blue Moon Rising

September 14 featuring Molly Tuttle and the Alex Leach Band

All concerts will be held outdoors at the pavilion in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, and are FREE to the public.

ORNL FCU says in the press release that you can stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following them on Facebook, or visiting www.ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.