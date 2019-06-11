OR Pool to screen ‘Aquaman’ for ‘Flick & Float’

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool will host a “Flick N Float” movie night on Saturday, June 15, 2019, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The 2018 movie Aquaman (rated PG-13) will be shown poolside on an inflatable screen. Gates will open at 8:30 p.m. with the movie scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m. Attendees can watch the movie while floating in the water (shallow end only) or sitting in the grassy area.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online through Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/Aquaman-FlickNFloat. Only cash or check will be accepted at the gate, no credit or debit cards.

Concessions will be available for purchase (cash only). Please note that pool punch cards and passes cannot be used for special events.

Movie theater etiquette applies to this event. No play swim will be allowed. Attendees should bring their own floats, towels and chairs. Pool floats should be normal size, not so large that they block the view of others.

For more information on aquatics programs, facilities and pool operating hours through the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit the department’s website: http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.