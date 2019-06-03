OR Council to consider first reading of budget

The Oak Ridge City Council will meet this evening at 7 pm to consider the city’s budget on first reading.

The budget as presented last week by City Manager Mark Watson proposes a two-cent property tax rate increase, revenue from which would be used to pay down debt incurred by the city last year when they issued $13.5 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the construction of a new Senior Center and a new preschool as well as improvements to Scarboro Park. If approved, the increase would take the city’s tax rate from $2.54 to $2.56 per $100 of assessed value.

The budget proposal also includes roughly 2% pay raises for city employees as well as a 1% payroll adjustment in July.

The budget will be considered on first reading tonight (Monday, June 3rd) at 7 pm in the Municipal Building Courtroom and on second and final reading next Monday, June 10th, with the meeting beginning at the same time at the same location.