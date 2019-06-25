Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Band announces Independence Day concert

Jim Harris

On Thursday, July 4th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual Independence Day Concert at 7:30 p.m., at A.K. Bissell Park. 

This is a free event followed by the Oak Ridge City’s fireworks show at the conclusion of the performance.  Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating and come early as this event traditionally draws large crowds. The music program will patrioticand swing music, along with jazz, marches,and show tunes.  Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will sell refreshments. 

For more information, visit www.orcb.org, call 865-482-3568, or check out the band’s Facebook page at www.facebook/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

