More on Oak Ridge road closures for cycling time trials

(City of Oak Ridge/ORPD press release) The City of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department have issued a notice for drivers regarding the planned closure of a large portion of Melton Lake Drive on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The closure is necessary to provide a safe, closed-loop course for athletes, volunteers and spectators at the USA Cycling Para-cycling and Professional Road National Championship Time Trials being held in Oak Ridge.

Beginning at 6 a.m., Emory Valley Road will be closed from the Artesia Drive intersection to Melton Lake Drive (MLD). There will be no access onto MLD from Emory Valley Road. Residents who live off of Amanda Drive or Emory Valley Road will need to take Antioch Drive, Baylor Drive, or Baltimore Drive to exit the neighborhood.

MLD will also be closed from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Road for course set-up. At this time, drivers will be able to turn left from Palisades Pkwy onto MLD. The Rivers Run Blvd entrance to MLD will be closed. Residents entering and exiting the Rivers Run, Royal Troon, or Rockbridge neighborhoods may use the Rolling Links Blvd entrance to turn right onto MLD until 10 a.m.

Phase two is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. when additional sections of MLD, along with River’s Run Blvd, Riverside Dr, Rolling Links Blvd, and the eastern portion of Union Valley Road will be shut down to complete the course. At this point, the River’s Run, Rockbridge, and Royal Troon neighborhoods will be closed until at least 3 p.m. as a part of the new time trial course. In case of emergency, an ambulance and fire engine will be stationed at the entrance of the neighborhood.

River’s Run residents who have a need to leave their home during this time are asked to park their cars on the upper part of Rolling Links Blvd (uphill from Riverside Dr) between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and a shuttle will drive everyone back to their houses. Residents who wish to depart during the race change (11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) should stand at the end of their driveway beginning at 11:50 a.m. and a shuttle will pick everyone up to be taken to their cars.

Rolling Links Blvd, Royal Troon, and Rockbridge residents can drive their cars to the road closure at Rolling Links Blvd and Riverside Dr at the designated time of 11:50 a.m. and an outlet will be provided during the race change.

All roads are expected to reopen to traffic by 6 p.m. on June 27.

For additional road closure information, call the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504. Event questions can be directed to Visit Knoxville by calling (865) 342-9292 or by emailing cyclinginfo@oakridgevisitor.com.