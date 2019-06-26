More Independence Day fun for all

We have told you about the Independence Day celebrations in Clinton, Norris and Oak Ridge, but today we can also tell you how folks in Rocky Top will observe the 4th, and remind you about the annual festivities at the Museum of Appalachia.

In Rocky Top, a day full of fun will be had by all at the George Templin Athletic Field. The day features live music, food, a Children’s Parade, car and motorcycle shows, and a wide array of games for all ages. Registration for the parade will begin at 3 pm at Suntrust Bank and the parade will roll off at 4 pm. The day’s events culminate at 10 pm with the annual fireworks show. Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy a day of patriotic fun in Rocky Top on Thursday, July 4th.

The Museum of Appalachia will once again observe Independence Day with activities that will include the always-popular anvil shoots, where a large anvil is shot into the air with gunpowder in an impressive display. Other activities will include live music, old-time activities and a whole lot of great food. For more information, visit www.museumofappalachia.org.