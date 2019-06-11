Home / Community Bulletin Board / MEDIC Regional Blood Center needs you to help beat Chattanooga blood supplier

MEDIC Regional Blood Center needs you to help beat Chattanooga blood supplier

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Knoxville-based MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be competing against the Chattanooga-based Blood Assurance this Thursday, June 13th to see which organization will have the most blood donations for that day.

This week, Tennessee Smokies baseball team has been hosting the Chattanooga Lookouts and the two blood providers for hospitals in the Knoxville and Chattanooga areas,, and Thursday’s blood drive competition ties in with Southern League baseball rivalry.

People who donate blood to MEDIC on Thursday will receive a free ticket to any Smokies home game left on the 2019 schedule, plus your donation may just save someone’s life.

You can donate to MEDIC at any of their fixed donation centers:

Knoxville: 1601 Ailor Avenue and 11000 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37934… Hours: 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Farragut: 11000 Kingston Pike, Suite 4…Hours: 7:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave. Suite 104…Hours: 8:30am-5:00 PM

Crossville – 79 South Main Street…Hours: 8:30am-5:00 PM

You can also donate blood at one of several mobile sites that will be active on Thursday:

Big Lots – 264 E. Broadway, Jefferson City, TN 37760 -> 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

First TN Bank – 300 East Main Street, Sevierville, TN 37862 -> 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Fort Loudon Medical Center – 550 Ft. Loudoun Med Ctr Drive, Lenoir City, TN 37772 -> Noon to 6:00 PM

KaTom – 305 KaTom Drive, Kodak, TN 37764 -> 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Lowe’s – 2444 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette, TN 37766 -> Noon to 6:00 PM

PriceLess Foods – 208 West Broadway, Newport, TN 37821 -> 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

The blood drive competition is being held to encourage donors to help MEDIC maintain regional blood supply during the summer months and, also, to win the competition against Blood Assurance.

For more information, please visit www.medicblood.org

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

