MECS: Busch wins 55th career Cup race, JGR dominance continues

(MRN) Kyle Busch raced to his 55th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Busch led 79 laps on his way to his fourth win of the season. He is now tied with Rusty Wallace for ninth on the series all-time win list.
“I passed one guy on the outside of Turn 3 and that was the only guy I needed to pass, I guess,” said Busch after his third Pocono win in the last five Cup races at the 2.5-mile track. “Overall my guys on pit road were awesome. It’s cool to get a win at Pocono again.”
Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five.
“We had a top-five car all day,” Bowyer said. “We finished there, but it was a long way around. The last month-and-a-half we’ve gotten good finished but we’re not getting stage points…It was frustrating. About where you came off Turn 1 is where you ran.”
Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, William Byron and Aric Almirola completed the first 10 finishers.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Michigan International Speedway next Sunday afternoon.
Top 10 Finishers in Sunday’s Pocono 400
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|160
|40
|Running
|79
|2
|5
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|160
|50
|Running
|4
|3
|4
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|160
|34
|Running
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|160
|33
|Running
|2
|5
|3
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|160
|32
|Running
|2
|6
|6
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|160
|31
|Running
|1
|7
|16
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|160
|42
|Running
|0
|8
|9
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|160
|34
|Running
|9
|9
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|160
|45
|Running
|25
|10
|13
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|160
|33
|Running
|0
2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings
After Race 14: Pocono
|Rank
|Driver
|Starts
|G/L
|Points
|-Leader
|-Next
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Pts
|1
|Kyle Busch
|14
|0
|568
|0
|0
|4
|5
|25
|2
|Joey Logano
|14
|0
|564
|-4
|-4
|1
|5
|10
|3
|Chase Elliott
|14
|0
|511
|-57
|-53
|1
|2
|7
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|14
|1
|509
|-59
|-2
|3
|4
|19
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|14
|-1
|500
|-68
|-9
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|14
|1
|465
|-103
|-35
|2
|1
|11
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|14
|-1
|452
|-116
|-13
|3
|2
|17
|8
|Kurt Busch
|14
|0
|437
|-131
|-15
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|14
|0
|406
|-162
|-31
|0
|2
|2
|10
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|1
|402
|-166
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Alex Bowman
|14
|-1
|395
|-173
|-7
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Aric Almirola
|14
|0
|393
|-175
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|14
|0
|368
|-200
|-25
|0
|0
|0
|14
|William Byron
|14
|1
|361
|-207
|-7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Erik Jones
|14
|2
|343
|-225
|-18
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Kyle Larson
|14
|0
|342
|-226
|-1
|0
|3
|3