MECS: Busch wins 55th career Cup race, JGR dominance continues

(MRN) Kyle Busch raced to his 55th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Busch led 79 laps on his way to his fourth win of the season. He is now tied with Rusty Wallace for ninth on the series all-time win list.

“I passed one guy on the outside of Turn 3 and that was the only guy I needed to pass, I guess,” said Busch after his third Pocono win in the last five Cup races at the 2.5-mile track. “Overall my guys on pit road were awesome. It’s cool to get a win at Pocono again.”

Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five.

“We had a top-five car all day,” Bowyer said. “We finished there, but it was a long way around. The last month-and-a-half we’ve gotten good finished but we’re not getting stage points…It was frustrating. About where you came off Turn 1 is where you ran.”

Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, William Byron and Aric Almirola completed the first 10 finishers.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Michigan International Speedway next Sunday afternoon.

Top 10 Finishers in Sunday’s Pocono 400

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 160 40 Running 79 2 5 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 160 50 Running 4 3 4 20 Erik Jones Toyota 160 34 Running 0 4 12 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 160 33 Running 2 5 3 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 160 32 Running 2 6 6 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 160 31 Running 1 7 16 22 Joey Logano Ford 160 42 Running 0 8 9 41 Daniel Suarez Ford 160 34 Running 9 9 1 24 William Byron Chevrolet 160 45 Running 25 10 13 10 Aric Almirola Ford 160 33 Running 0

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 14: Pocono

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts 1 Kyle Busch 14 0 568 0 0 4 5 25 2 Joey Logano 14 0 564 -4 -4 1 5 10 3 Chase Elliott 14 0 511 -57 -53 1 2 7 4 Brad Keselowski 14 1 509 -59 -2 3 4 19 5 Kevin Harvick 14 -1 500 -68 -9 0 3 3 6 Denny Hamlin 14 1 465 -103 -35 2 1 11 7 Martin Truex Jr. 14 -1 452 -116 -13 3 2 17 8 Kurt Busch 14 0 437 -131 -15 0 0 0 9 Ryan Blaney 14 0 406 -162 -31 0 2 2 10 Clint Bowyer 14 1 402 -166 -4 0 0 0 11 Alex Bowman 14 -1 395 -173 -7 0 0 0 12 Aric Almirola 14 0 393 -175 -2 0 0 0 13 Daniel Suarez 14 0 368 -200 -25 0 0 0 14 William Byron 14 1 361 -207 -7 0 0 0 15 Erik Jones 14 2 343 -225 -18 0 0 0 16 Kyle Larson 14 0 342 -226 -1 0 3 3