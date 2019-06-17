Mary V. Chesbro, age 80 of Clinton, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Joseph Cliburn and Willie Mae Dixon Cliburn; brother, Aubry Cliburn; sisters, Verdie Mae Davis, Jimmie Rea Myers; granddaughters, Kristy Nicole, and Shannon Marie; and grandson, Kristopher Richard.

Cherished by: beloved husband of 62 years, Richard P. Chesbro; daughters, Teresa Robinson, Pamela DiPasquale, Ronda Chesbro; sisters, Evelyn Allen, Nell Hill; brother, Hubert Cliburn; brothers-in-law, Howard Chesbro, Leroy N. Chesbro, Jr.; grandchildren: Christina, Samuel, David, Abby, Brian, Danielle, William, and Brandy; 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5-7pm with the Celebration of Life to follow at 7pm with Rev. Darryl Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate .