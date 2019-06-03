Mary Kathryn Watson Mann, 84, of Oliver Springs

MANN, MARY KATHRYN WATSON – age 84, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton on May 30, 2019. She is now reunited in Heaven with her husband of 50 years, Albert, and her beloved son, John.

Kathryn was born on May 3, 1935 in Madisonville and was the daughter of Thomas Ray and Nannie Mae (Ingram) Watson. She was head cheerleader and captain of the ladies basketball team at Madisonville High School and later at Hiwassee College. After graduating, she went to work in Chicago, IL where she met her husband, Albert Mann of St. Johnsbury, VT, whom was serving with the U.S. Navy. They were later married on August 25, 1957 in Madisonville and moved back to Illinois before relocating to Oliver Springs in 1961 when Albert went to work for Union Carbide Nuclear Company in Oak Ridge. After graduating from Carson-Newman College (while raising three boys), Kathryn worked as a Special Education teacher at Harriman High School and retired after over 20 years. She was involved in many community clubs, organizations, political activities, as well as PTA President and Scout Den Mother. Her favorite activity was spending time at home with family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert Mann; her son, John Mann; her sister, Frances Jeanette (“Jenny”) McCluskey and brother-in-law, Harry McCluskey; and brother, Hugh Watson and sister-in-law, Loretta Watson.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Mann (Joni) of Kingston, Harold Mann (Stephanie) of Spring Hill; daughter-in-law, Neita Mann of Clinton; grandchildren, Angela Cross (Stephen) of Powell, Barrett Mann (Jericka) of Rockwood, Dustin Mann of Jackson, Christopher Johnson (Allison) of Powell, Kimberlin Mann of Clinton, Mason and Jacob Mann of Spring Hill; great grandchildren, Trey Cross, Eli Cross, Tatum Johnson, Maddux Johnson, all of Powell; special niece, Janet McCluskey of Oak Ridge; sister-in-law, Marion Shirlock (George) of Barre, VT; brother-in-law, Gilbert Mann of St. Johnsbury, VT; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Phyllis Sumner, David Sumner, Nancy Elliott, Michelle Howell, and Maryann Wheeler.

Per Kathryn’s request, the family will have a private Celebration of Life service. Memorial tributes may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Mann family and we invite you to share a message of condolence, or a favorite memory of Kathryn, to the family at www.sharpfh.com.