Marjorie “Marge” Collins Ertel, age 88, entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 31, 2019 at Morning Pointe in Clinton TN with her family by her side. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she was born on October 30, 1930 in Cincinnati Ohio to the late Alice Beckler and Edward Collins. She was a member of Pomona Methodist Church in Crossville TN.

Marjorie was born and raised in Cincinnati Ohio and graduated from Terrace Park High School. After marrying the love of her life she later settled down in Crossville TN where she worked as an Administrative Assistant throughout most of her career and eventually retired in 1997.

Marjorie had a love for all animals and found pleasure in the outdoors enjoying gardening and camping.

Preceded in death by her husband, George Ertel; brothers, Robert and Edward Collins; and sister, Miriam Carter.

Marjorie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Tonya Ertel of Clinton TN; sister, Delores Little of Sebastian FL; grandchildren, Jacob Ertel of Portland OR and Haley Wolfe and husband Jesse of Knoxville TN; and great grandson, Peyton Ertel of Oak Ridge TN.

A special thank you to the staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living for their love and care for Marge over the last 5 years.

A memorial service will be held at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 6pm with the Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that you make a donation to the ASPCA or local humane society in her honor. www.holleygamble.com