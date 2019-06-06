Law Enforcement Job Fair June 18th

If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement, then you are invited to a first-of-its-kind (for this area) Law Enorcement Job Fair on Tuesday June 18th in Knoxville.

The Job Fair will be held on the 18th from 4 to 7 pm at the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway in Knoxville.

More than 40 local, state and even federal agencies will be there, as agencies across the region at all three levels currently have open positions for officers, deputies, agents, investigators and corrections officers, and will be accepting your applications and resumes during the Job Fair.

So, if you are interested in a career in law enforcement, or if you would like to make what could only be described as an exciting career change, come out to the Law Enforcement Job Fair on Tuesday, June 18th and speak with representatives from several agencies all in one place.