Larry Hubert Liles

Jim Harris 5 mins ago

Larry Hubert Liles, age 70, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on June 16, 2019 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Larry was born on October 22, 1948 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Noble and Madge Phillips Liles. He was a member of the Clear Branch Baptist Church. Larry was the first client of the Emory Valley Center and the first student at Daniel Arthur Rehab of Anderson County.  He was not expected to live two hours after birth but celebrated his 70thbirthday last October.  Larry loved fishing, church, country music, art work and spending time with friends and family.  He also loved playing checkers and visiting with his favorite cousin Donna Sams. Survivors: Brother                        Tony Liles & Linda                                                   Clinton Sister                           Gwendolyn Justice & Bobby                                      Lake City Nieces                         Michelle Liles Carnes & David                                    Courtney Liles Franklin & DavidNephew                       Drew JusticeGreat Nieces               Hannah Carnes, Ava Franklin and Olivia Franklin                                            Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 11:00 AM at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxon TN on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 for Larry’s Interment.

