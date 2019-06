The Lantern at Morning Pointe, at 960 South Charles Seivers Boulevard, is holding a Back-to-School School Supply Drive to benefit area children.

You can drop off your items at Morning Pointe, and if you are in need of school supplies for the upcoming academic year, you can call 865-457-4005 to sign up. School supplies will be distrobuted at Morning Pointe on Thursday, July 25th, from 5 to 7 pm.

Again, for more information, call 865-457-4005.