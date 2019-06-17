Home / Obituaries / Kermit Gerald Byrd, age 91, of Lake City

Kermit Gerald Byrd, age 91, of Lake City

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Kermit Gerald Byrd, age 91, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at his residence. Kermit was born on December 25, 1927 in Scott County, Tennessee to the late Mark and Lydia Sharp Byrd. He was of the Baptist faith, and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. He loved gardening, a jack of all trades, was a hard worker and loved to spend time with his family. In addition to his parents, Kermit is preceded in death by his wife Louise Byrd, brother Donovan and sisters Naomi Foust and Macel Kesterson.

Survivors: 

Sons                            Alan Byrd (Pam)                                                       Clinton, TN

Daughters                   Sondra Herrin (Morris)                                              Lake City, TN

                                    Brenda Pangle                                                          Decator, AL

                                    Barbara Arrowood (Tom)                                          Powell, TN

 Sister                          Trelis Stephens                                                         Oliver Springs, TN

Grandchildren              7

Great Grandchildren    8

Visitation: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN on Saturday June 15, 2019.

www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jon Neil Wilson, age 81, of Kingston

Jon Neil Wilson, age 81, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.