Kermit Gerald Byrd, age 91, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at his residence. Kermit was born on December 25, 1927 in Scott County, Tennessee to the late Mark and Lydia Sharp Byrd. He was of the Baptist faith, and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. He loved gardening, a jack of all trades, was a hard worker and loved to spend time with his family. In addition to his parents, Kermit is preceded in death by his wife Louise Byrd, brother Donovan and sisters Naomi Foust and Macel Kesterson.

Survivors:

Sons Alan Byrd (Pam) Clinton, TN

Daughters Sondra Herrin (Morris) Lake City, TN

Brenda Pangle Decator, AL

Barbara Arrowood (Tom) Powell, TN

Sister Trelis Stephens Oliver Springs, TN

Grandchildren 7

Great Grandchildren 8

Visitation: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN on Saturday June 15, 2019.

