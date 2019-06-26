Judith Hope Payne, age 57 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She was born on September 11, 1961 and was raised in the Sunbright area of Tennessee. Her love for her grandchildren was infinite. They were the light of her world and she thought they hung the moon.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Geneva Payne and by brother, Neill Taylor.

Survivors include her son, Robert “Ham” Vann and wife Nicole; daughter, Robin Vann; grandchildren, Jackson Lawson, Hanna Berry, and Ryleigh Taylor; brother, David Payne; sisters, Phyllis Thomas, Debbie Thomas, Juanita Cole, and Dee Dee Abston; special friend and honorary daughter, Sondra Bryant; cousin, Julie Harden; special friends, Missy Morgan and Tammy Braden; several special work friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday, June 28, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 8 pm with Bro. Frank Kirby officiating. Burial will be at 10 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Indian Creek Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Payne family.