Jaycee Park Pool, Splash Pad open in Clinton

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board

Clinton’s Jaycee Park Pool is now open for the summer at 304 Nave Street.

Family Swim times are Mondays through Saturdays from 12 noon to 5:30 pm, and Sundays from 1 to 5:30 pm.
Admission is $3.00 per person ($2.00 for seniors).
The pool is also available for rental Mondays through Saturdays after the regular hours. For more information, call the Recreation & Parks Department at 865-457-0642.

As a reminder, the city wants you to know that the splash pad near Lakefront Park is now open from 10 am to 6 pm each day, and is absolutely free.

