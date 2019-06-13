Home / Obituaries / Jason Wilder, age 31 of Powell

Jason Wilder, age 31 of Powell

Jason Wilder, age 31 of Powell passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.  Jason was born March 17, 1988 in Knoxville, Tennessee.  Throughout his life Jason was an avid outdoorsman that loved fishing and deer hunting. Jason was an apprentice electrician with RIG an electrical company based out of Knoxville, TN.   Jason was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Wilder. 

He is survived by:

Mother…………….    Yvonne Nelson

Step Father……        Don Chadwick “Big Man”

Several aunts, uncles, and cousins

The family will have a graveside service 10:30 am, Friday at Anderson Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

