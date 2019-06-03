James Dillon, age 80, a resident of Knoxville, passed away at his home on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Mr. Dillon was born September 22, 1938 in Mabe, Virginia. Before his retirement he was a supervisor at Martin Marietta. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. JD was the best daddy and papaw in the whole world.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Tom and Sarah Dillon, by wife: Reba Dillon, by brothers: Charles and Larry Dillon.

James is survived by his daughters: Libby Gaylor of Knoxville, TN and Stacee Hill and husband Chris of Oliver Springs, TN, by grandchildren, John Paul, Molly and Haley Gaylor and Cassidy, Kane and Jade Taylor and Gage Hill, by brother: David Dillon and wife Alisa Swann, by sisters: Ernestine and husband Ancil Harness and Marcie and husband Mike Castleberry.

Burial and graveside will be held, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00pm with Pastor Matt Reed officiating at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.