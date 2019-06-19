Home / Obituaries / Henry Donald “Don” Martin

Henry Donald “Don” Martin

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Henry Donald “Don” Martin, age 68 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center.

Mr. Martin was a teacher then assistant principal at Claxton Elementary before becoming the principal at Dutch Valley Elementary.  He was a member and trustee at Pleasant View Baptist Church and enjoyed playing golf and bingo in his free time.  Don was a loving husband, father, and Papaw.

Mr. Martin is preceded in death by his father, Henry Martin; mother, Amanda Martin Reed; stepfather, Mack Reed; daughter, Donna Suzette Martin; and grandbabies, Aiden and Olivia Martin; brothers, Rondol G. and Johnny E. Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Martin; sons, Russell Martin and wife Misty, Bradley Martin; step-sons, Justin Weaver and wife Emily, Blake Weaver; grandbabies, Brooklyn and Wesley Weaver, Oliver Martin, Noah and Abigail Weaver; along with a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends for Don on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the Clinton chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.  Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Donnie Disney and Todd Reynolds officiating.  Family and friends will meet Friday morning, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home and proceed to Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery for interment at 11:30 AM. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Kermit Gerald Byrd, age 91, of Lake City

Kermit Gerald Byrd, age 91, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 12, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.