Henry Donald “Don” Martin, age 68 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center.

Mr. Martin was a teacher then assistant principal at Claxton Elementary before becoming the principal at Dutch Valley Elementary. He was a member and trustee at Pleasant View Baptist Church and enjoyed playing golf and bingo in his free time. Don was a loving husband, father, and Papaw.

Mr. Martin is preceded in death by his father, Henry Martin; mother, Amanda Martin Reed; stepfather, Mack Reed; daughter, Donna Suzette Martin; and grandbabies, Aiden and Olivia Martin; brothers, Rondol G. and Johnny E. Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Martin; sons, Russell Martin and wife Misty, Bradley Martin; step-sons, Justin Weaver and wife Emily, Blake Weaver; grandbabies, Brooklyn and Wesley Weaver, Oliver Martin, Noah and Abigail Weaver; along with a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends for Don on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4-7 PM in the Clinton chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Donnie Disney and Todd Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday morning, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home and proceed to Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery for interment at 11:30 AM. www.holleygamble.com