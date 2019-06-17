GOTS: Moffitt declared winner after Chastain fails inspection

(MRN) Brett Moffitt was declared the winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain’s truck failed post-race inspection.
Chastain swept the opening stages and led 141 laps en route to the checkered flag, but after the celebration in Victory Lane his truck was found to be too low in the front in post-race inspection.
The result handed over the win and the $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus to Moffitt.
“It’s a big change of emotions,” Moffitt said. “Obviously this is not the way I want to win it as a racecar driver. “I still would rather take the checkered and be the first one to it.”
Moffitt did not lead a lap in the race.
“I needed track position, it was really tough to pass,” Moffitt said. “We kept getting stuck on the bottom on restarts and it was tough getting momentum down there.”
“Basically we have a procedure and rules in place, trucks are restricted on their ride heights, the front and the rear of the vehicles,” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Managing Director Brad Moran said. “Unfortunately the 44 was low on the front — extremely low. We have a process of what happens at that point. They do get an opportunity to roll around. They put fuel in the vehicle. They put air the tires.”
Chastain will now earn last-place points for the race and will lose the bonus points he originally scored in the race prior to the post-race penalty. His Niece Motorsports team will appeal the penalty in an expedited process. Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes will now be credited with winning Stage 1 and 2, respectively. Rhodes, Harrison Burton, Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top five.
TOP 10 RACE FINISHERS
|Fin
|Str
|Trk
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|6
|24
|Brett Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|200
|54
|Running
|0
|2
|7
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Ford
|200
|52
|Running
|0
|3
|10
|18
|Harrison Burton #
|Toyota
|200
|43
|Running
|0
|4
|2
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Ford
|200
|50
|Running
|0
|5
|3
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Chevrolet
|200
|38
|Running
|0
|6
|12
|2
|Sheldon Creed #
|Chevrolet
|200
|39
|Running
|0
|7
|4
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ford
|200
|44
|Running
|3
|8
|1
|51
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|200
|36
|Running
|55
|9
|13
|17
|Raphael Lessard
|Toyota
|200
|28
|Running
|0
|10
|11
|4
|Todd Gilliland
|Toyota
|200
|27
|Running
|0
SEASON-TO-DATE STANDINGS
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Laps Led
|Points
|-Leader
|Playoff Points
|1
|Grant Enfinger
|0
|6
|9
|1
|110
|429
|–
|1
|2
|Matt Crafton
|0
|6
|9
|2
|22
|382
|-47
|2
|3
|Stewart Friesen
|0
|5
|6
|1
|126
|380
|-49
|2
|4
|Brett Moffitt
|1
|5
|6
|1
|125
|378
|-51
|6
|5
|Ben Rhodes
|0
|5
|7
|0
|72
|375
|-54
|2
|6
|Harrison Burton
|0
|4
|6
|0
|2
|336
|-93
|0
|7
|Austin Hill
|1
|2
|6
|0
|80
|334
|-95
|5
|8
|Johnny Sauter
|1
|3
|5
|0
|76
|326
|-103
|8
|9
|Todd Gilliland
|0
|1
|5
|1
|39
|294
|-135
|0
|10
|Sheldon Creed
|0
|0
|3
|0
|97
|293
|-136
|1
|11
|Brennan Poole
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|205
|-224
|0
|12
|Tyler Dippel
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|202
|-227
|0