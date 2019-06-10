GOTS: Biffle makes successful return to Trucks

(MRN) Greg Biffle won Friday night’s caution-filled SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start since 2004.

Biffle, who last made a NASCAR national series start in the Monster Energy Cup Series in 2016, held off Matt Crafton for his 17th career Truck Series win and first since 2001.

The 2000 series champion made his return driving the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports and collected a $50,000 bonus for winning the first-ever race in the Triple Truck Challenge program.

“It means a lot to me, Kyle giving me the opportunity,” Biffle said. “This series, a lot of competitive trucks here and these (KBM) guys make the difference. Just excited to be here, just so thankful to drive great trucks. This thing was really fast.”

As of now, Texas is the only scheduled start for Biffle.

“I don’t know,” Biffle said about his chances of returning next weekend at Iowa Speedway. “I think they have a plan together for all of trucks to run, but we will just have to wait and see what happens.”

The race featured a record 13 cautions.

Tyler Ankrum recovered from a spin to finish a career-best third. Grant Enfinger and Harrison Burton rounded out the top five.

Sheldon Creed, Brennan Poole, Austin Hill, Cory Roper and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

Pole winner Todd Gilliland led 32 laps but finished 27th after spinning and hitting the wall while battling for the lead on the restart of Stage 2.

“I got loose on the bottom and it’s not a lot of fun when it happens,” Gilliland said. “I think we executed good until that. We qualified on-pole, but it still sucks we’re out of this race. I thought we were going to have something for ’em tonight. I need to be more patient, get smarter. We’ve got an important stretch coming up and need to keep the morale up.”

Johnny Sauter won Stage 1, but his No. 13 Ford made contact with the Turn 4 wall after contact with Hill’s Toyota. Sauter was able to finish 13th.

Stage 2 winner Ben Rhodes was forced to the garage on Lap 104 with transmission issues after leading 20 laps.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series returns to action on Saturday, June 15 at Iowa Speedway.

Top 10 race finishers

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 6 51 Greg Biffle Toyota 167 45 Running 18 2 10 88 Matt Crafton Ford 167 44 Running 0 3 8 17 Tyler Ankrum # Toyota 167 34 Running 9 4 3 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 167 48 Running 44 5 11 18 Harrison Burton # Toyota 167 41 Running 0 6 7 2 Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 167 35 Running 5 7 18 30 Brennan Poole Toyota 167 36 Running 0 8 5 16 Austin Hill Toyota 167 38 Running 34 9 20 04 Cory Roper Ford 167 28 Running 0 10 15 38 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 166 38 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Standings

After Race 9: Texas

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Grant Enfinger 0 5 8 1 110 379 – 1 2 Stewart Friesen 0 4 5 1 126 342 -37 2 3 Matt Crafton 0 6 8 2 19 338 -41 1 4 Brett Moffitt 0 4 5 1 125 324 -55 1 5 Ben Rhodes 0 4 6 0 72 323 -56 1 6 Johnny Sauter 1 3 5 0 75 307 -72 8 7 Austin Hill 1 2 6 0 80 302 -77 5 8 Harrison Burton 0 3 5 0 2 293 -86 0 9 Todd Gilliland 0 1 4 1 39 267 -112 0 10 Sheldon Creed 0 0 2 0 97 254 -125 1 11 Tyler Dippel 0 0 1 0 2 184 -195 0 12 Brennan Poole 0 1 3 0 0 179 -200 0