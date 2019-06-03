Home / Obituaries / Gerald “Jerry” Franklin Hinkle, age 56 of Clinton

Gerald “Jerry” Franklin Hinkle, age 56 of Clinton

Gerald “Jerry” Franklin Hinkle, age 56 of Clinton passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.  Jerry was a proud veteran of the United States Army.  Throughout his life Jerry loved music but most of all spending time with his family.  Preceded in death by his mother, Clara Ruth Walker Hinkle Neyhart; grandparents, John G. & Margaret Hinkle and Elbert & Edna Walker; step father, Paul E. Neyhart; sister-in-law, Kathleen Anne Kilmurry Hinkle; step grandfather, Daniel Robinson

He is survived by:

Father………………………….         Harold Hinkle & wife Dianne of Palmyra, IN

Sons…………………………..           Sean Franklin Hinkle of Ft. Campbell, KY

                                                Conner Franklin Hinkle of Leavenworth, IN

Daughter……………………           Ambriel Hinkle Nobes & husband Justin of Crossville, TN

Sisters…………………….               Tana Conner & husband Jerry of Clinton, TN

                                                Susan Dallas & husband Jeff of Wanatah, IN

                                                Edna Arwood & husband Robert Indianapolis, IN

                                                Shannon Sutton-Lilly & husband Chris of Gilmer, TX

Brothers…………….                   Jeffrey Hinkle of Lewisburg, TN

                                                Robert Hinkle & wife Shelley of Hobart, IN

Several nieces and nephews that were very dear to his heart

The family will receive friends 1:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Jerry’s graveside will be held in Portage, IN at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

