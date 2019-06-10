Georgia Ann Brown Phillips, 83 of Powell, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was a graduate of Lake City High School, a beautician, homemaker, and a country/gospel singer. Georgia and her sister were known as the “Brown Sisters” and sung in many local venues and churches around Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and North Carolina in the 1960’s. In the late 50’s and early 60’s the Brown Sisters played many times on the Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree in Nashville. She was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. A loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family who will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by Father, Elmer Brown and Mother, Josephine Brown; Brother, Elmer Brown Jr., and a Sister, Annette Jo Goins.

Georgia is survived by her loving husband of 53 years together, JB Phillips; Daughter and Son-in-law, Denise and Denver Scalf III; Son and Daughter-in-law, Jason and Renee Phillip; Granddaughter, Madison Scalf; Grandsons, Bryson Scalf, Tyler Phillips and Carson Phillips; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Georgia’s family will receive her friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with her funeral service following at 8:00p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Mack Smith officiating. Her interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church cemetery in Clinton, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.