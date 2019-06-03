Home / Featured / Follow-up: Names of suspects arrested in OS raids

Follow-up: Names of suspects arrested in OS raids

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 104 Views

Friday morning, agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force executed a series of three search warrants on Ridgeview Drive in Oliver Springs.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Task Force, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the police departments in Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs, and resulted in the arrests of nine individuals on drug-related charges.

Those arrested included seven people from Oliver Springs (four men and three women), a Clinton woman and a Lenoir City woman.

The suspects that were arrested are identified as:

  • Joseph Hendrickson (simple possession/hold placed);
  • Anthony Swicegood (Manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance);
  • Dustin Barnes (possession of drug paraphernalia);
  • Michelle Thompson (possession of drug paraphernalia/hold placed);
  • Heather Edwards (of Clinton, possession of drug paraphernalia);
  • Noel Jones (possession of drug paraphernalia);
  • Jana Woody (of Lenoir City, possession of drug paraphernalia);
  • Tiffany Dunlap (possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery or sale of narcotics, tampering with evidence, maintaining a dwelling for illicit purposes);
  • and Taft Steelman possession of drug paraphernalia).*

As of this morning, all nine individuals were listed as being in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

  • Unless otherwise specified, all arrestees are from Oliver Springs.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Military Appreciation Breakfast Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.