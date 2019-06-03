Follow-up: Names of suspects arrested in OS raids

Friday morning, agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force executed a series of three search warrants on Ridgeview Drive in Oliver Springs.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Task Force, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the police departments in Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs, and resulted in the arrests of nine individuals on drug-related charges.

Those arrested included seven people from Oliver Springs (four men and three women), a Clinton woman and a Lenoir City woman.

The suspects that were arrested are identified as:

Joseph Hendrickson (simple possession/hold placed);

Anthony Swicegood (Manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance);

Dustin Barnes (possession of drug paraphernalia);

Michelle Thompson (possession of drug paraphernalia/hold placed);

Heather Edwards (of Clinton, possession of drug paraphernalia);

Noel Jones (possession of drug paraphernalia);

Jana Woody (of Lenoir City, possession of drug paraphernalia);

Tiffany Dunlap (possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery or sale of narcotics, tampering with evidence, maintaining a dwelling for illicit purposes);

and Taft Steelman possession of drug paraphernalia).*

As of this morning, all nine individuals were listed as being in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

Unless otherwise specified, all arrestees are from Oliver Springs.