Flag Disposal Ceremony Saturday in Clinton

Clinton American Legion Post 172 will hold a Flag Disposal Ceremony on Saturday, June 15th, and would like to invite everyone to join them.

The Flag Disposal Ceremony will begin at 10:00 am at the Post Home located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton.

The Flag ceremony is designed to ensure the proper disposal of all worn U.S. Flags in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

Anyone and everyone interested in attending this event is welcome, as well as anyone having old, worn U.S., State or any other type flag that needs disposed properly of, please drop them off at the office of the Director, Veteran Services in Room 114 of the Anderson County Courthouse, or bring it to the ceremony on Saturday, June 15th.