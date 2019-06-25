FBI offers reward for info on “Big Box Bandit” who struck in Clinton, other locations

The man suspected of robbing a Clinton bank is now wanted for questioning in four more robberies and a carjacking, according to the FBI.

The agency announced Monday that it is now offering a reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. The man, dubbed the “Big Box Bandit,” robbed the bank inside the Walmart in Clinton in May.

A few days later, the same man entered another bank branch inside a Walmart in Kingsport carrying a manila envelope. In both robberies, the FBI says the man entered the banks and demanded money be placed in the provided envelope.

As FBI agents and local law enforcement agencies began piecing together clues, they noticed he had also robbed a bank inside a Walmart in Shelbyville, Indiana, and a standalone bank in Candler, North Carolina.

Most recently, the suspect is believed to have carjacked an individual in West Knoxville on June 21st and used that vehicle in a robbery of a check cashing business inside another Walmart in Chattanooga later that day.

The man has driven a blue, older model Ford Taurus and most recently a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer stolen from Knoxville during the robberies.

The robber weighs between 180-190 pounds and stands approximately 5’8” to 5-9” tall. He wore a beard in some of the robberies and a goatee in others.

If you know this person, or have any information about the robberies, you are asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov , or contact your local law enforcement agency.