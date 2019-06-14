Father’s Day weekend in Anderson County a busy one

This weekend is jam-packed with activities in Anderson County.

Tonight (Friday, June 14th), the Clinton Public Library will continue its “Universe of Stories” Summer Reading Program with a showing of the film Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey, at 5 pm. The Clinton Public Library will provide the popcorn as, so come on down for this space-based movie. For even more, visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org.

Saturday, the 21st annual Lavender Festival returns to Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge from 8 am to 3 pm, featuring live music, great food, kids’ activities and a whole lot of crafters, and educational programs on all things herbal.

The festival also features free children’s activities throughout the day, such as a street performer, Children’s ArtSpot, merry-go-round, and more.

Free, informative presentations are held in the air-conditioned lobby of Pinnacle Financial Partners almost every hour. Admission and parking are free. For more on this weekend’s Lavender Festival, visit https://www.jacksonsquarelavenderfest.org/

Clinton American Legion Post 172 will hold a Flag Disposal Ceremony on Saturday, June 15th, and would like to invite everyone to join them.

The Flag Disposal Ceremony will begin at 10:00 am at the Post Home located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton.

The Flag ceremony is designed to ensure the proper disposal of all worn U.S. Flags in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

Anyone and everyone interested in attending this event is welcome, as well as anyone having old, worn U.S., State or any other type flag that needs disposed properly of, bring it to the ceremony on Saturday, June 15th.

Oak Ridge will host a “Flick N Float” movie night on Saturday, June 15, at the city’s Outdoor Pool , beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The 2018 movie Aquaman (rated PG-13) will be shown poolside on an inflatable screen. Gates will open at 8:30 p.m. with the movie scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m. Attendees can watch the movie while floating in the water (shallow end only) or sitting in the grassy area.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online through Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/Aquaman-FlickNFloat. Only cash or check will be accepted at the gate, no credit or debit cards.

Concessions will be available for purchase (cash only). Please note that pool punch cards and passes cannot be used for special events.

Movie theater etiquette applies to this event. No play swim will be allowed. Attendees should bring their own floats, towels and chairs. Pool floats should be normal size, not so large that they block the view of others.

For more information on aquatics programs, facilities and pool operating hours through the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit the department’s website: http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.

