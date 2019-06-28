Fandom Friday at Clinton Library to celebrate ‘Star Wars’

The Clinton Public Library will host another “Fandom Friday” event this afternoon, beginning at 5:00.

The theme this week is “Star Wars,” and all fans of the franchise are encouraged to come to the Library between 5 and 6:30 pm for a later afternoon and early evening of intergalactic fun.

There will be “Star Wars” themed snacks, a game of “Han Solo Says,” a scavenger hunt of sorts, and everyone will get a light saber to take home and continue defending the universe after receiving “Jedi Training” from a young lady with actual fencing experience. Attendees will also have a chance to make their own costumes during tonight’s Fandom Friday at the Clinton Public Library, with all the action beginning at 5 pm.