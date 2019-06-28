Home / Community Bulletin Board / Fandom Friday at Clinton Library to celebrate ‘Star Wars’

Fandom Friday at Clinton Library to celebrate ‘Star Wars’

The Clinton Public Library will host another “Fandom Friday” event this afternoon, beginning at 5:00.

The theme this week is “Star Wars,” and all fans of the franchise are encouraged to come to the Library between 5 and 6:30 pm for a later afternoon and early evening of intergalactic fun.

There will be “Star Wars” themed snacks, a game of “Han Solo Says,” a scavenger hunt of sorts, and everyone will get a light saber to take home and continue defending the universe after receiving “Jedi Training” from a young lady with actual fencing experience. Attendees will also have a chance to make their own costumes during tonight’s Fandom Friday at the Clinton Public Library, with all the action beginning at 5 pm.

