Elder Abuse Awareness proclamation issued

(Submitted) Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, District Attorney General Dave Clark, and Sheriff Russell Barker all understand the importance of looking out for our senior citizens and helping them live safe, dignified lives. Together, Frank, Clark and Barker have issued a joint proclamation marking this Saturday (June 15th) as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Anderson County, joining our law enforcement community and other service providers in protecting the well-being of our vulnerable adults and senior citizens.

Approximately 1 in 10 older Americans, age 60 and older, have experienced some form of elder abuse in their lives. And, with older Americans accounting for approximately 15.2 percent of this country’s population, more and more senior citizens could be subjected to some form of elder abuse, which consists of any of the following: physical, sexual or emotional abuse; confinement; passive neglect; willful deprivation; and financial exploitation.

“Our senior citizens have a lot to offer our communities and our families, enriching all our lives with their diverse life experiences. They deserve our support and protection. I’m honored to join with DA Clark and Sheriff Barker in raising awareness for this important issue,” Mayor Frank said.

In addition to the joint proclamation, Anderson County is recognizing Elder Abuse Awareness Day throughout the weekend by lighting the exterior of the Courthouse overnight, Friday through Sunday, in the color purple in recognition of support for our vulnerable adults and senior citizens.

If you suspect abuse in an older adult’s life, you can report it to local law enforcement or file a complaint with the State of Tennessee division of adult protective services at www.reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov or call 1-888-277-8366.