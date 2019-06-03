Dine & Donate June 10th

Next Monday, June 10th, is another Dine & Donate Monday to benefit Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), and all you have to do is eat a meal at one of your favorite area restaurants.

On the second Monday of every month, several area eateries donate a portion of their sales to ADFAC to help the organization continue serving the needs of the less fortunate in our community.

In Clinton, you can Dine & Donate at Hoskins.

In Oak Ridge, the Dine & Donate locations include Burchfields’s at the DoubleTree, Dean’s Restaurant and Bakery, Gallo Loco Mexican Restaurant, Meditteranean Delight Cafe, Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab and the Soup Kitchen.

Five area Subway restaurants will also take part in “Dining & Donating,” and they include both Clinton locations, the Rocky Top and Oliver Springs Subways and the Subway restaurant at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

For more information on the Dine & Donate program or on ADFAC and the great work it does in the area, visit www.adfac.org.