David Hall Cabin Open House June 22 & 23

Jim Harris

Everyone in the community is invited to take a step back in time at one of the earliest homes and businesses in Anderson County, the Historic David Hall Cabin in Claxton, during an Open House event on Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd.

David Hall was a Revolutionary War soldier who ran a tavern and inn right here in Anderson County. He and his family are buried in a cemetery located just a few hundred yards from the cabins.

Events during the Open House include:

Demonstrations of blacksmithing, tinsmithing, butter churning and soap making;

Leather goods for sale;

Flintlock rifle shooting;

and a wide variety of historical documents and photographs will be on display.

As always, admission is free, but donations for the David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund will be accepted to support the 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The mission of the David Hall Historical Association is to preserve the past for future generations and encourage everyone to join them at 830 Old Edgemoor Lane (Clinton, TN 37716 for GPS purposes) on Saturday and Sunday June the 22nd and 23rd.

For more information or directions, call 865-945-3807.

