Cycling championships to close roads in Oak Ridge

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The USA Cycling National Pro Road, Crit, Time Trial and Para-Cycling Championships will be held in Knoxville and Oak Ridge June 27-30. In partnership with Visit Knoxville, The City of Oak Ridge is proud to host the ITT National Championships for the second year in a row.

“Watching the national championship events last summer during USA Cycling’s first visit to Oak Ridge was an incredible experience,” Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch stated. “Obviously our community made an impact because these topnotch cycling teams are returning to our beautiful waterfront venue. We thank our residents and visitors for their patience with the traffic impacts and hope that everyone is able to come out and enjoy the time trials.”

On Thursday, June 27, a significant portion of Melton Lake Drive (MLD) will be shut down to through traffic to provide a closed-loop course.

Melton Lake Drive Impact: A section of MLD will be closed from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Rd. to facilitate course set up and a closed-course loop. Residents may turn left from Palisades Pkwy onto MLD. The Rivers Run Blvd entrance onto MLD will be closed. All residents entering and exiting the Rivers Run, Royal Troon, or Rockbridge neighborhood may use the Rolling Links Blvd entrance to turn right onto MLD until 10AM.

Neighborhood Impact: The River’s Run, Rockbridge, and Royal Troon neighborhoods will be shut down from 10AM until 3PM, including the Rolling Links Blvd entrance, as a part of the new time trial course. In case of emergency, an ambulance and fire truck will be stationed at the entrance of the neighborhood. River’s Run Neighborhood residents who have a need to leave their home during this time, are asked to park their cars on the upper part of Rolling Links Blvd. (uphill from Riverside Dr) between 8-9am and a shuttle will drive everyone back to their houses. When residents wish to depart during the race change (11:50am-12:30pm), stand at the end of the driveway beginning at 11:50, and a shuttle will pick everyone up to be taken to their cars.

Rolling Links Blvd, Royal Troon, and Rockbridge residents can drive their cars to the road closure at Rolling Links Blvd and Riverside Dr. at the designated time of 11:50am and an outlet will be provided during the race change.

All residents may return to their home at 3pm.

We invite residents to attend the exciting time trial national championships to watch professional and elite men and women compete. This event truly consists of the best of the best in the nation, and you have a front row seat!

Emory Valley Road Access: Emory Valley Road will be closed from the Artesia Dr. intersection to MLD beginning at 6AM. There will be no access onto MLD from Emory Valley Rd. Residents off Amanda Dr. or Emory Valley Rd. will need to take Antioch Dr., Baylor Dr., Baltimore Dr., etc. to exit the neighborhood.

Reopening: All roads will tentatively be opened at 6:00pm.

For questions or information, please call 865-342-9292 or email cyclinginfo@oakridgevisitor.com.