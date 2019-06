The Crystal Lodge in Briceville will be holding day two of its latest yard sale on Friday, June 7th from 8 am to 1 pm, at 920 Andy’s Ridge Road in Briceville, just across the bridge from the elementary school.

Day one of the sale was Thursday, June 6th, from 8 am to 1 pm.

They have lots of new items and welcome everyone to come by, say hi and browse the great deals.

You can get more information by calling 865-426-6462.