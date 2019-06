The Clinton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program blasts off tonight (Monday, June 3rd), with the them of “A Universe of Stories.”

The official kickoff to summer reading starts at 8:30 pm in the parking lot of the library, where members of the Knoxville Observers astronomy club will have telescopes set up for a little stargazing. In addition, you will have the opportunity to make your very own planet that you can take home, chase fireflies, and sign up for summer reading.