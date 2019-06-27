Clinton man indicted on charges from December shooting

(Information from Oak Ridge Today and WYSH staff reports) A Clinton man who allegedly shot at two people before one of them, his son, returned fire, has been indicted on charges of attempted murder.

The Anderson County Grand Jury indicted 62-year-old Terry Lee Crawford on two counts of attempted second-degree murder earlier this month. Crawford is charged with trying to kill his son Joshua Crawford, and Joshua’s wife, Ashlee Crawford.on Lee Lane in Clinton on December 26, 2018.

Crawford is also charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Crawford was also indicted on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and vandalism between $1,000 and $2,500.

Clinton Police responded to the intersection of Lee Lane and Seivers Boulevard on a report of two men shooting at one another in the front yard of a house. When officers arrived, they found Terry Lee Crawford on the ground in front of his home, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker said at the time that the incident happened in the front yard of Crawford’s son’s home, located next door to his own, and that after the shooting, the elder Crawford had run back to his own property before collapsing in the yard.

Investigators believe that a feud between father and son led to Wednesday’s incident, as Terry Crawford allegedly came on to his son Joshua’s property with a loaded gun, and fired several shots toward the house. This particular dispute was reportedly over the positioning of a floodlight on Joshua’s house, and at least one of the shots was believed to have been fired at the offending light.

Joshua exited his home and returned fire, striking his father once. Joshua was not struck by any gunfire. Becker says there were several witnesses to the incident.

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today have reported that Crawford has had other disputes with family members, including another one involving a firearm.

Crawford was indicted this month in one of the cases, which allegedly involved his sister’s house and vandalism of $1,000 or less. That charge is from an incident reported in October. In that case, Crawford has been accused of ramming his sister’s house, which is also on Lee Lane, with a tractor. That case also involved a reported dispute over a floodlight, according to ORT.

Oak Ridge Today also reports that in an order filed Tuesday, Anderson County Criminal Court Judge Don Elledge recused himself from the attempted murder case and two other cases involving Crawford as a defendant because Crawford has a violation of probation charge pending from an aggravated assault case in 2014, and Elledge’s mother-in-law was one of the victims in that case. The recusal has been referred to Anderson County Chancellor M. Nichole Cantrell to determine whether another judge can hear the case.

Read more about this month’s indictments at www.oakridgetoday.com.