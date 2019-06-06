Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton, Jellico also hosting events for Kids Fish Free Day

Clinton, Jellico also hosting events for Kids Fish Free Day

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

For some time now, we have been reminding you of the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s annual Kids Fish Free Day in Norris, set to coincide with the statewide free fishing day, which is this Saturday, June 8th. On that day, no fishing licenses are required, so it is a perfect opportunity to introduce the next generation of young anglers to the joys of fishing.

The CRCTU event will be held from 9 am to 1 pm at the TVA Miller Island Boat Access in Norris, and you can find out more information on our website or at www.crctu.com.

TWRA is also holding a Kids Fish Free Day event in Anderson County at the Eagle Bend Fish Hatchery at 1206 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton from 8 am to 12 noon. It is open to boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 15. There will be plenty of door prizes and bait will be provided. TWRA says that while they will have some loaner poles, they are encouraging participants to bring their own.

For more information, contact Jason Lankford with TWRA by telephone at 865-386-1650, or by email at jason.lankford@tn.gov.

The Tennessee State Parks, meanwhile, will hold the Vaitor Davis Memorial Fishing Rodeo from 8 am to 1 pm at Indian Mountain State Park at 143 Indian Mountain State Park Circle in Jellico. This annual event is open to children from the ages of 1 through 17. For more information, contact Brenden Marlow by email at brenden.marlow@tn.gov, or by telephone at 615-571-4792.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Public hearing on Clinton budget set for June 24th

There will be a public hearing on Ordinance No. 642 (Fiscal Year 2020 Budget) at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.