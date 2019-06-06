Clinton, Jellico also hosting events for Kids Fish Free Day

For some time now, we have been reminding you of the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s annual Kids Fish Free Day in Norris, set to coincide with the statewide free fishing day, which is this Saturday, June 8th. On that day, no fishing licenses are required, so it is a perfect opportunity to introduce the next generation of young anglers to the joys of fishing.

The CRCTU event will be held from 9 am to 1 pm at the TVA Miller Island Boat Access in Norris, and you can find out more information on our website or at www.crctu.com.

TWRA is also holding a Kids Fish Free Day event in Anderson County at the Eagle Bend Fish Hatchery at 1206 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton from 8 am to 12 noon. It is open to boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 15. There will be plenty of door prizes and bait will be provided. TWRA says that while they will have some loaner poles, they are encouraging participants to bring their own.

For more information, contact Jason Lankford with TWRA by telephone at 865-386-1650, or by email at jason.lankford@tn.gov.

The Tennessee State Parks, meanwhile, will hold the Vaitor Davis Memorial Fishing Rodeo from 8 am to 1 pm at Indian Mountain State Park at 143 Indian Mountain State Park Circle in Jellico. This annual event is open to children from the ages of 1 through 17. For more information, contact Brenden Marlow by email at brenden.marlow@tn.gov, or by telephone at 615-571-4792.