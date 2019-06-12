Clinton in running for dog park grant; community participation vital

The City of Clinton recently announced that it has applied for a Dog Park Dash Grant, and say that you can help the city win one of several $25,000 grants, all of which would be used to build a dog park in the city.

According to the city, here’s how you can help:

Post pictures of your furry friends here on the city’s Facebook page, or for that matter, anywhere on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. When you do, make sure you use the hashtag “#dogparkdash” and write: “I want Clinton, TN to win a grant.”

If you are not on social media but still want to help the cause, you can also submit a short letter of support online at https://www.dogparkdash.com/support

All submissions are due before June 30th, and the city writes that “the more support we have, the better our chances are to make this Dog Park a reality.”

The Tennessee Dog Park Dash, funded by the Boyd Foundation, is dedicated to building or enhancing dog parks across the state. Established in 2018, this program is helping to make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in America alongside other major efforts from brands such as Radio Systems Corporation, parent company of PetSafe. Through the Dog Park Dash, more than one hundred communities across the state of Tennessee will benefit from dog parks, according to information provided by the city.