Clinton announces plans for the 4th

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 25 Views

(City of Clinton press release) The City of Clinton will have its Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Thursday, July 4th, starting at 10:00 PM. The pyrotechnic show will be discharged from the South end of Carden Farm Industrial Park. This show will consist of an assortment of 716 various special effect shells.

As a reminder, it is a violation of the City ordinance for individuals to discharge any form of fireworks.

The prime viewing area will be at Lakefront Park. Parking at Lakefront will be handicap only and limited due to bridge construction.

The activities for the Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 5 pm and continue until approximately 9:30 pm, and will be held on both ball fields. These activities are sponsored by the various local businesses and churches, with fireworks being sponsored by the City of Clinton.

There will also be live music from Randy Woody and Southbound Band sponsored by Ray Varner Ford. This year, we will have a wide variety of food trucks that will be participating in the event.

Officers from the Clinton Police Department will be working the intersections of Charles Seivers Boulevard at Main Street, and Broad Street to help citizens who are crossing the Boulevard.

