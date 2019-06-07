Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton 12’s McSwain to be laid to rest in California

Clinton 12’s McSwain to be laid to rest in California

Jim Harris 26 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

According to Lela Adams, daughter of Alvah J. McSwain Lambert, a member of the Clinton 12 who passed away this past Sunday, June 2nd, her mother’s Homegoing Celebration will be held on Monday, June 17th in Los Angeles and that her family will be receiving friends on Sunday, June 16th in LA suburb Inglewood.
Ms. Lambert was 77 at the time of her death.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Norris ‘Kids Fish Free’ event canceled due to threat of thunderstorms

Due to the strong likelihood of thunderstorms on Saturday, the Clinch River Chapter of Trout …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.