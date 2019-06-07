According to Lela Adams, daughter of
Alvah J. McSwain Lambert, a member of the Clinton 12 who passed away
this past Sunday, June 2nd, her mother’s Homegoing Celebration will
be held on Monday, June 17th in Los Angeles and that her family
will be receiving friends on Sunday, June 16th in LA suburb
Inglewood.
Ms. Lambert was 77 at the time of her death.
Clinton 12’s McSwain to be laid to rest in California
