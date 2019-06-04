Clinton 12 member Alvah McSwain passes away

Over the weekend, a member of the Clinton 12 passed away in California.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum announced on its Facebook page that Alvah J. McSwain Lambert passed away on Sunday at the age of 77, “surrounded by family and friends.”

In 1956, she and 11 other African-American students became the first black children to attend a previously all-white, Southern, public high school following the Supreme Court’s landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954 that determined that state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional, even if the segregated schools are otherwise equal in quality. The tale of the desegregation of CHS is told in the Keith McDaniel documentary film “The Clinton 12” and every day at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum, located in the former Green McAdoo School at the top of Foley Hill. The museum features interactive displays inside and life-sized bronze statues of the Clinton 12 out front.

In their announcement on Sunday, Green McAdoo officials described Alvah McSwain as one of the…students that fought for the integration of Clinton High School in 1956 blazing a trail for all Black students to achieve equal education under the law.”

Her funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.