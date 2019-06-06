The City of Clinton is accepting sealed bids for the asphalt resurfacing of various city streets, to take place in the summer of 2019. Vendors shall be TDOT approved paving contractors. Interested parties may request a bid package by e-mailing to dwilkerson@clintontn.net.
A public bid opening will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Clinton City Hall.
City seeks bids on paving projects
The City of Clinton is accepting sealed bids for the asphalt resurfacing of various city streets, to take place in the summer of 2019. Vendors shall be TDOT approved paving contractors. Interested parties may request a bid package by e-mailing to dwilkerson@clintontn.net.