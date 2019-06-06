Home / Local News / City seeks bids on paving projects

City seeks bids on paving projects

Jim Harris

The City of Clinton is accepting sealed bids for the asphalt resurfacing of various city streets, to take place in the summer of 2019. Vendors shall be TDOT approved paving contractors. Interested parties may request a bid package by e-mailing to dwilkerson@clintontn.net
A public bid opening will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Clinton City Hall.

