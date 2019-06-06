City of Clinton summer camps now through August 1st

(City of Clinton) This summer the City of Clinton will be offering eight 1-week sessions starting on Monday, June 3rd and running through Thursday, Aug 1st. Camp participants must be at least 5 years of age and have completed Kindergarten through 6th grade and have not yet started 7th grade. Each session will include a craft day, field trip, at least one swimming day, possibly a visit to the Ritz Theater for a movie, and lots of other fun games and activities.

Weekly fees will be $70.00 per week for each City of Clinton resident and $80.00 per week for each non-City of Clinton resident. This fee DOES NOT include the field trip for the week or the possible movie.

There is also a one-time “Activities Fee” of $50.00 that is due when registration forms are turned in to hold a spot. This fee helps cover the buses for field trips and pool trips, Camp T-shirt and crafts and other activity costs for the entire summer.

Weekly fees are due on Monday of each week the camper is registered for. If payment is not received by the due date, your child’s or children’s space(s) will be forfeited. There is a cut off of 65 camp participants each week. Registration fees need to be paid separate. However, weekly fees, field trip fees and the possible movie fee can all be paid together with check or cash.

If you are interested in having your child/children attend, registration forms are available for download at www.clintontn.net, or pick them up in the main office of the Clinton Community Center.

Forms may be turned in at the Clinton Community Center.

Please make all checks payable to the City of Clinton.

If you have any additional questions please contact program director, Meghan Ellis at 865-591-3292.



