Children’s Museum summer camp season opens June 10th

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will hold its Imagination Station Summer Camps series, where children can explore a rainforest, become CSI investigators, combine art with poetry, make sweets in the kitchen, launch model rockets, and more, beginning next week.

Summer camps will be held June 10th through July 26th for children from age 3 through rising fifth graders. The Children’s Museum’s enriching environment provides the backdrop as an experienced staff helps campers learn and grow through play in fun and safe surroundings. Each camp is created with age-appropriate activities aligned with the child’s developmental stage., according to the museum.

The fee for Monday-Friday half-day camps, from 9 a.m.-noon or from 1-4 p.m., is $115 for members and $135 for non-members. A discount is available if two siblings register for camp during the same week or if a child registers for two half-day camps in the same week. Preschool camps for children ages 3 and 4 are offered in the mornings only.

A limited number of scholarships for camp are available, thanks to a grant from the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club. Download the scholarship application at www.childrensmuseumofoakridge.org.

Register and pay for camps online, at http://bit.ly/cmorsummer19, by mail or in person, at 461 West Outer Dr., Oak Ridge 37830. Camp fees are fully refundable up until 14 days before the start date.

The Children’s Museum, 461 West Outer Dr., Oak Ridge, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors ages 62 and older, and $6 for children ages 3-18. Admission is free for children under 3 and museum members.

For information, including a week-by-week breakdown of camp themes, visit http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org/, or call (865) 482-1074.