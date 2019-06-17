Charles Kenneth Shoopman Sr., age 70 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home in Clinton. He loved his family and especially his grandson, Benji. Charles never met a stranger and had a gift of gab. He loved to fish, hunt, and playing softball which he was very good at. Charles was a very hard worker and enjoyed farming.

Charles is preceded in death by his father, Winfred Shoopman; mother Florence Shoopman Cox and stepfather, Albert Cox; sisters, Patricia Shoopman, and Linda Edwards and brother in law, Billy Edwards; step sister and step brother in law, Elessa and Pete Hatfield; and nephews, Michael Brown and Josh Brown.

Along with Charles’s grandson Benji, he is survived by his wife, Brenda Shoopman of Clinton, TN; son, Kenny Shoopman of Clinton, TN; brother, Wimp Shoopman and wife Kathy of Clinton, TN; sister, Sandra Brown and husband Vince of Oliver Springs, TN; nephews and nieces, Bo Edwards, Kelli Shoopman, Amanda Patterson and husband Matt, and Kailey Brown; special caregiver, Marlena Mallett of Oliver Springs, TN; and a host other relatives and friends.

Charles’s family and friends will have a graveside service for him at 11:00am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Orchard View Baptist Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.