Centennial Golf Course to host “Creating with a Cup”

Centennial Golf Course will host “Creating with a Cup” at the clubhouse on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Painting with a Twist-style event will be led by instructor Melissa Kay Bishop as participants paint their own golf course scene.

Delicious food and beer on tap will be available for purchase at the Centennial Grille. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. Painters can bring their own wine to the event (a corking fee applies). All art supplies are included for $35.

Space is limited so early registration is recommended to secure your spot in the class. Registration can be completed online at http://bit.ly/OR-Class-Registration.

Golf course operations are managed by the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department. Questions about this event can be directed to Recreation and Parks staff at (865) 425-3450.

Centennial Golf Course is located at 101 Centennial Boulevard, just off Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge. Visit the course website at https://www.centennial.golf/ or follow @CentennialOR on Facebook and Twitter for updates.