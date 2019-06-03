Home / Community Bulletin Board / Centennial celebrating International Women’s Golf Day on Tuesday

Centennial celebrating International Women’s Golf Day on Tuesday

Jim Harris

(Submitted) Tennessee Centennial Golf Course will offer discounted rates and free golf clinics as part of International Women’s Golf Day on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. 

Women can play 18 holes for just $15 or 9 holes for $9 all day. Both rates include cart rental. To book a tee time using the special rate, please call the golf course directly at (865) 483-2291. 

A Ladies’ Clinic will be offered in the afternoon from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. for ages 18 and up. A Junior Clinic for girls age 17 and under is also planned from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Both clinics are free and will be held at the Tennessee Centennial Driving Range. 

The clinics will be hosted by Centennial Golf Course General Manager Mike Callendar, PGA, and Centennial Golf Academy Instructor Des Mahoney, PGA. 

Interested participants must pre-register for the clinics by emailing General Manager Mike Callender at mcallender@oakridgetn.gov or by calling (865) 483-2291.

